Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

VCAT allows Queen Street apartments in Bendigo after review

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Details of the building as it would appear from Arthur Street. Image courtesy of VCAT.

VICTORIA'S planning umpire has given the green light to designs for a four-storey building in the centre of Bendigo despite pushback from some people with nearby properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.