Be.Bendigo, Red Energy Arena join forces for corporate world

By David Chapman
Updated February 7 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 3:50pm
Celebrating the new partnership between stadium and chamber of commerce are (from left) Red Energy CEO Dennis Bice, Arena event co-ordinator Imogen Smith, Be.Bendigo's Josh DeAraugo, Arena marketing manager Eve Ritchens and Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert. Picture is supplied.

Be.Bendigo has announced a new two-year Platinum Partnership with Red Energy Arena Bendigo, opening up opportunities to attract more visitors to the region with corporate functions and exhibitions.

