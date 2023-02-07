Be.Bendigo has announced a new two-year Platinum Partnership with Red Energy Arena Bendigo, opening up opportunities to attract more visitors to the region with corporate functions and exhibitions.
In making the announcement, Be.Bendigo chief executive officer Rob Herbert said the partnership builds on a strong relationship forging between the two organisations.
He said both organisations were important contributors to the community, and the partnership would provide local business opportunities and stronger business connections in Bendigo.
The new platinum level of partnership makes Red Energy Arena only one of two platinum partners of the Be.Bendigo group, alongside Bendigo Bank.
The two already have strong connections and work closely on different events and initiatives.
This is expected to expand further and provide more opportunities to local businesses through events.
"While Red Energy Arena is home to community sports including local basketball, netball and volleyball clubs, it also boasts a unique event experience with a multitude of spaces available for hire for corporate functions, community events and major conferences and exhibitions," Mr Herbert said.
With a focus on local and international events, the partnership aims to draw more visitors to Red Energy Arena and enhance the city's reputation as a destination for business, arts, culture, and sports.
"We're rapt to be involved with Red Energy Arena and to announce our two-year platinum partnership agreement," Mr Herbert said.
"This includes being the host for the Bendigo Bank Business Excellence Awards for the next two years - which we expect to be bigger and better.
"Be.Bendigo is a provider of different workshops, events, services, and advocacy for the business community and is made up of members and partners.
OTHER STORIES:
"In terms of this new arrangement with Red Energy Arena, the new platinum level of partnership makes Red Energy Arena only one of two platinum partners of the Be.Bendigo group.
"We've got strong connections already and currently work closely on different events and initiatives, so we expect to expand that.
"We look forward to continuing this connection and building a bigger, better and stronger connection over the next two years, and hopefully beyond that."
Red Energy Arena chief executive officer Dennis Bice was equally enthusiastic about the deal.
"We're extremely proud of the facility we have, and I think it's a significant contributor to the broader community," Mr Bice said.
"We really value this partnership with Be.Bendigo and we can do a lot together to benefit the wellbeing of our community, as well as have a positive impact economically and socially.
"Our foundation is community sport and that's where we started from, but the capability of Red Energy Arena is unlimited as to what we can do and offer.
"The conversation when people come here for events is 'what can you do?' - but from our point of view it's 'what do you want?', because we can confidently host and facilitate it - it doesn't matter what it is, or what size, we're fortunate to have the luxury of a 4000-seat arena."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.