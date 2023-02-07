Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

ATAGI says one human papillomavirus vaccine will provide 'comparable protection'

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vaccination schedule change for potentially cancer-causing virus

Health authorities have announced a change to the schedule for one vaccine following a recent collection of evidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.