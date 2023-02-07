Vaccination schedule change for potentially cancer-causing virus

Health authorities have announced a change to the schedule for one vaccine following a recent collection of evidence.
The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine was originally given in two doses to young people as part of the National Immunisation Program.
However, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisatrion (ATAGI) has said one dose for most people would provide "comparable protection" as two doses for those who aren't immunocompromised.
Victorian chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton announced the change would take affect from February 6, adding the age of eligibility for free catch-up vaccination would also increase from 19 to 25 years of age.
"The schedule change will make it easier and faster to vaccinate young people for HPV, protecting them from a potentially cancer-causing virus," he said in a statement.
HPV can effect anyone who is or has been sexually active, even if they have only experienced sexual contact once.
Many people with HPV do not experience symptoms, and the virus can sometimes spontaneously clear from the body.
Although symptoms of HPV can be vague, people should consult their doctor or sexual health clinic if they develop unusual vaginal or anal bleeding, experience pain during sex or have any lumps, pain or itching in the genital area.
It is very common to be infected with one or more types of HPV shortly after sexual activity starts.
Nine out of 10 people have HPV at some time in their lives.
The ideal age for HPV vaccination is 12 to 13 years (before sexual debut), and in Victoria most young people are vaccinated in year seven through the Secondary School Immunisation Program.
This program is administered by local councils.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
