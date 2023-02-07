THE Commonwealth Games 2026's top organiser says Victoria can stop spectators travelling too much in spite of host cities spread hundreds of kilometres apart.
Games chief executive Jeroen Weimar wants to avoid what happened in Birmingham 2022 when vast crowds arrived in the UK city.
"The venues in Birmingham were quite far apart," he has told leaders at a Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry gathering.
"You had an hour, two hour travel times between venues, which for many of the spectators and those involved in the games was a bit of a surprise, when they rocked up."
That will not be a problem for the 2026 games, which will be hosted by host cities "a bloody long way" apart, Mr Weimar said.
"We are not going to run a world whereby I am going to go to rugby sevens in Morwell in the morning and then pop over to watch a bit of netball in the afternoon in Bendigo," he said.
The solution will likely be to combine multiple different sport events in host cities each day, he suggested, "and then go to the Bendigo Art Gallery and be part of [a] festival".
The festivals would draw people into broader civic celebrations to avoid tourists simply shuttling between sports venues, Mr Weimar said.
The City of Greater Bendigo has already mooted its hopes to transform Rosalind Park into a cultural hub during the games.
"We are talking about coming for the sport and staying for the party," the council's games director Andrew Cooney told a Be.Bendigo business breakfast last November.
Organisers expect to spend the coming months dealing with the biggest challenge they face: how to move hundreds of thousands of spectators around the state.
No-one has tried to run such an event in multiple regional areas before.
"That's going to be a bit of a challenge but again, we are the world's sporting capital," Mr Weimar said.
"We have the experience, the expertise, a lot of it in this room, a lot of it around use in Victoria."
A parallel conversation needs to take place with existing businesses in towns like Bendigo and Geelong about how to build on existing tourism drawcards for post-games legacies, he said.
Organisers appear increasingly confident they know what skills they will need as they build and then run the games but still need to get a full understanding of what businesses in host city regions can help with.
