A local couple and their staff are celebrating a quarter of a century in the newsagency business.
For 25 years, Terry and Geraldine Clohesy have made it their mission to provide an extensive catalogue of services for the community through City Central Newsagency.
It's a passion that extended from the couple's days in the Barooga General Store, Mr Clohesy said.
"I was always keen to go into a newsagents and when this place came up, we had to take it," he said.
"It's always been great being able to serve the community in some way."
Over the years, both the store and the industry landscape has withstood a number of changes.
"When you look at all the newsagents in town, there are a lot that have closed down over the years," Mr Clohesy said.
"But you have to move with the times as well and add different services to go with what your customers need.
"We've made sure we're a place where people can come for V/Line tickets, Ticketek and everything in between."
As with every other industry, the couple cited COVID-19 closures as one of the biggest challenges the business had faced.
"It wasn't just money either, we missed the interaction with our staff and customers too," Mr Clohesy said.
Mrs Clohesy said it was difficult for people to find the store at times, creating a challenge in itself.
"A lot of people come in and are surprised we're here," she said.
But what kept customers loyal, the couple says, is their desire to provide a wide range of products to cater for everyone.
"We often have people comment on our large range of cards and magazines - they say they've never seen anything like it," Mr Clohesy said.
"And we've been here for so long, some customers have become like family to us.
"I had a guy ring and apologise because he put his Tattslotto ticket in at a Melbourne store instead of ours. It just shows how loyal people can be.
"And of course we've had wonderful staff that have kept us going too."
Mrs Clohesy said that relationship had created some of the couple's fondest memories.
"We've sold about five division one Tattslotto-winning tickets in our time," she said.
"To be able to share that joy with someone is just the best feeling."
And while the couple say they may not be in store for another 25 years, they're happy to keep serving their community for as long as possible.
