What does a Chinese gold rush in Ghana have to do with Bendigo?
Swedish associate professor Dr Nicholas Loubere believes the modern day event has deep resonances with the Bendigo gold rush in the 1800s.
Dr Loubere, who works in the Centre for East and South-East Asian Studies at Lund University, Sweden, will visit Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum this week to talk about his research.
According to the Golden Dragon Museum, since the mid-2000s, tens of thousands of Chinese people have travelled to Ghana to engage in small-scale alluvial gold mining.
While mining techniques have changed significantly since more than 170 years ago, Dr Loubere said the social impacts of this mass migration is the same.
"You have people from all over the place and then moving into an area in order to engage in these gold rushes," he said.
"Out of that, unpredictable things emerge. Unpredictable connections, conflicts all the types of things that happen when a bunch of people are suddenly pushed into the same place together from all different backgrounds."
Dr Loubere said the Chinese present in the country's small-scale mining sectors saw a government crackdown, including military-style taskforces.
But where there is conflict, there is also co-operation, and Dr Loubere said there were relationships building between Chinese people and Ghanaians, similar to the longstanding relationship between Chinese people in Bendigo and other settlers during the 1800s.
"The conflict is undeniable but alongside that conflict, we see all sorts of collaboration and we see all sorts of new human connections," he said.
"You see a lot of new economic co-operations that happen at the local level, you see also cultural exchanges that happen."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr Loubere said his fieldwork in China and across the world explored the way relationships between people, places and the natural environment, changed over time due to small-scale mining and migration.
While visiting Australia, Dr Loubere said he was excited to make use of extensive research resources, including the Golden Dragon Museum's library.
He will present his research so far at the La Trobe Art Institute on Wednesday, February 8.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for concessions and available at goldendragonmuseum.org.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.