Agriculture Victoria will hold a workshop in Bendigo on Wednesday, February 8 to help develop a new Biosecurity Strategy for the state.
The development of the new Biosecurity Strategy, to be released in 2023, is the next step following the state government's recent endorsement of Victoria's Biosecurity Statement.
A series of workshops are being held to turn the aspirations of the statement into tangible priorities.
Participants at the workshops will provide feedback on how well biosecurity risks are currently managed and specific ways the biosecurity system can be improved.
An Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said it was crucial the strategy was informed by diverse expertise and experience - including hearing from people who regularly deal with biosecurity risks and those who benefit from a strong biosecurity system.
"It's critical we have input from people across community, government and industry," the spokesperson said.
"The workshop is for everyone with an interest in biosecurity, whether you a farmer, operating at a corporate or peak body level, caring for country with your local community, managing a small number of livestock on your land, or taking care of the backyard garden.
"This series of workshops will bring a wide range of voices to the conversation about how we can strengthen the system to protect our land, waters, communities, culture, and economy.
"It will outline the priorities for improving how biosecurity issues are managed across Victoria in the future."
The Bendigo workshop will be held the DELWP offices in Epsom on Wednesday, February 8 from noon to 4pm.
An online workshop will also be held on Monday, February 13 from 12.30pm to 4pm.
For information, contact svbsprogram@agriculture.vic.gov.au
The Biosecurity Strategy Development Project is part of the Victorian Government's Strengthening Victoria's Biosecurity System (SVBS) Program.
