Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Refugee advocacy groups urge Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters to provide timeline for visa promise

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
February 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amnesty Bendigo, Rural Australians for Refugees, Grandmothers for Refugees with Hussain Sultani and Mohammed Zaman outside MP Lisa Chesters' office on Friday, calling for an end to temporary visas.. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bendigo refugees and advocacy groups are calling on the federal government to make good on their promise to end temporary protection visas and ensure migrants have pathways to becoming permanent residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.