Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Department of Health confirms second case of Japanese encephalitis virus in Victoria

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 4 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mosquito. File picture

A human case of Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus infection in northern Victoria has been confirmed by the Department of Health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.