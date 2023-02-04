Police, organisers happy with return of electronic music festival

Bendigo police said good behaviour from patrons resulted in a stress-free environment for the Day By Day Festival on Saturday.
Senior sergeant Brian Hanson said there were no incidents reported.
"The event it seemed to be fairly well managed," he said.
"I think numbers were a little bit down on what the organizers had hoped, they were hoping for a bigger response from the public, but having said that [it] made for a fairly comfortable environment."
Director of Agenda Entertainment, Bill Hansen said he and other organisers were pleased with patron numbers.
Mr Hansen said about 2000 attended the event, doubling last year's patronage.
Last year the festival then known as Daybreak, was postponed three times due to COVID.
Mr Hansen said this year "pretty much all" ticketholders came through the door.
"We really just want to keep growing the festival," he said. "We've got the new name, new brand as well, and teaming up Untitled Group as well.
"I think we are just going to keep trying to push forward look to do bigger acts and just keep pushing the attendance up as well."
Headlined by Flight Facilities and The Presets, the festival, affectionately known as "everyone's favourite sun-dappled dance party", the festival run from 3pm to 11pm.
DJs Yarra, Memphis LK, KLP, Running Touch and Set Mo each played one hour sets, before ARIA-award winning electronic duo Flight Facilities and dance music veterans The Presets closed out the day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The artists, most of which came up from Melbourne, said they were "really pumped" to be in Bendigo, according to Mr Hansen.
"It's just something a little bit different and just really exposing those artists to regional Victoria," he said.
"It can be quite frustrating when locals have to travel to Melbourne and sometimes longer just to go see those acts at a club, so it's trying to bring those to Bendigo.
"We think there's a really good target market here in regional Victoria."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.