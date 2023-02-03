Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rochester residents say insurers are dragging their feet, sidelining local tradies

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 5 2023 - 10:31am, first published February 4 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A house in Rochester during October's floods. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo painter and handyman Andrew Schepers estimates there are still around 1000 houses in Rochester needing renovation in the wake of the October floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.