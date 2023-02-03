Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

New Optus tower in McCrae Street, Bendigo hoped to bring more reliable coverage

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Optus territory general manager for north Victoria Matt Connell, City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf and director strategy and growth Steve Hamilton. Picture by Noni Hyett

Optus has switched on a new tower in the heart of Bendigo's CBD in an attempt to boost coverage for regional customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.