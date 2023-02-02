Bendigo Spirit's Alex Wilson reaches 200 WNBL game milestone

When Alex Wilson walks onto the basketball court this Sunday against the Melbourne Boomers it will mark a special milestone.
The 28-year-old will be playing her 200th WNBL game.
To do it donned in the Spirit colours makes the occasion all the more special for the Murray Bridge native.
"This club, the girls and the coaching staff are all special to me and I am glad to be a part of it," Wilson said.
"I've been with the club for two seasons now and it's been phenomenal."
During Wilson's 10-season career within the WNBL she has played for Adelaide Lightning, Townsville Fire, Sydney Flames and is now at the Spirit.
She found championship success with the Fire (2015) and two years later with the Flames (2017).
Other career achievements include taking out Rookie of the Year in 2014 with the Fire, in addition to a bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the 3x3 tournament.
However, what is closest to her heart are all the people she has met along her journey - many of which are now lifelong friends.
"The experience of playing with others, friendship and everything else that basketball has given me are definitely my career highlights," she said. "Especially with this Spirit group, we're a close-knit bunch."
There have also been personal learning lessons such as the importance of hard work in the gym, recovery - elements of the sport which were not front of Wilson's mind at the start of her career,
"But as I've gotten older it's all about doing the little things off the court which have helped me evolve as an athlete," Wilson said.
Individual accolades aside, Wilson is focused on what is important to her team and that's taking out this year's championship.
The Spirit sit fourth (11-5) on the ladder with the business end of the season fast approaching.
This weekend they are heading down to Melbourne for their third clash with the Chris Lucas-coached Boomers who are second on the ladder (11-4).
When they first met in round nine the Boomers got the goods with an 88-78 victory, but two weeks later the Spirit bit back with a thrilling 81-76 win.
This time around it's anyone's for the taking.
"The Boomers will be keen to get us after we took out the last game," Wilson said.
"We will stick to our stuff, play our style of game and we will get another win."
Spirit head into the clash after a nail-biting four-point loss to the Perth Lynx during round 12.
