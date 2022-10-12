A regional network sharing agreement between TPG and Telstra could see more choice and competition for mobile services in Bendigo and surrounding areas, according to lobby group Be.Bendigo
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is accepting submissions from the public on how a shared TPG Telecom-Telstra regional network could benefit the region.
If the arrangement is successful, more 4G and 5G services would be available and Bendigo customers would have access to TPG services including Vodafone and iiNet for the first time.
The deal would see TPG share Telstra's rural mobile phone tower network, with TPG expected to close 725 of its regional telecommunications towers.
A statement from TPG said the agreement would mean customers would "gain expanded regional and rural coverage on completion of the proposed arrangement, as well as accelerated availability of 4G and 5G mobile services."
Be.Bendigo has thrown its support behind the proposal, stating in submission it would lead to "significant benefits for the communities within the Greater Bendigo area, and more broadly across regional and rural Australia."
"While Bendigo city is well-serviced with telecommunications, the surrounding areas experience significant inequity in digital infrastructure, service quality and cost, resulting in businesses being less competitive and sustainable when compared to their urban counterparts," the submission said.
CEO of Be.Bendigo Rob Herbert said healthy competition and a greater choice between telecommunications companies was good for the region.
"If this application sees rural and regional networks benefit from those perspectives and minimising the slowdown and particularly those critical services that require a really robust data connection service, it will be a really positive thing," he said.
"Whilst currently for a lot of customers the choice is between Telstra and Optus, this potentially gives the option for a third participant to provide greater choice for consumers."
A submission from the Murray River Group of Councils states that reducing black spots is a key focus for them.
"In our region across northern Victoria, mobile phone black spots, network capacity issues and the low level of provider competition combine resulting in sometimes frustratingly poor levels of mobile phone service," the statement said.
"This affects our communities in many ways, from limiting personal communication, hampering emergency services, to hindering point-of-sale and other technology for tourism and retail operators.
"Health care and education providers are affected as they increasingly rely on mobile phone networks to provide high quality services to regional and remote residents."
Mr Herbert said mobile black spots can be "really critical" to people deciding whether to set up businesses or expand in regional Victoria
"And in terms of future demand you would expect it would only increase," he said.
The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said "this agreement would benefit consumers in terms of quality of services, greater coverage, and quicker access to 5G services."
The ACCC is accepting submissions until Friday, October 14. Email mergerauthorisations@accc.gov.au
