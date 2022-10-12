Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Potential TPG and Telstra sharing arrangement gains support from business group Be.Bendigo

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 12 2022 - 8:55am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An agreement to share some services between TPG and Telstra could see Bendigo customers access more 4G and 5G services. Picture by Shutterstock

A regional network sharing agreement between TPG and Telstra could see more choice and competition for mobile services in Bendigo and surrounding areas, according to lobby group Be.Bendigo

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.