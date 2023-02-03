An Echuca woman confessed her whole body went numb at the revelation she'd been a big winner in last night's Powerball draw.
The victorious Victorian winner held the only division one winning entry nationally in Powerball draw 1394 on Thursday, February 2, and took home the entire $40 million jackpot.
The $40 million win is also the largest division one prize won across any Australian lotteries game in 2023.
When confirming her incredible win with an official from The Lott, the winning player confessed she was completely shocked by her new multi-millionaire status.
"I can't believe it. I thought it was a scam," she said.
"This is really going to take some time to sink in. It won't feel real until the money is in my bank account.
"My husband and I have these goals in place and were wondering how we were going to achieve them, but now we don't have to worry anymore."
The Victorian might be spending her last days at work after announcing the windfall will allow her to quit her job and spend more time with her family.
"I can take some time off to spend with my family," the woman said.
"We will be able to pay off the mortgage completely and set ourselves up for the future.
"We want this win to go a long way. We want to leave a legacy for our family for years to come."
Across Australia, there was one division one winning entry in Powerball draw 1394 - the winning entry in Victoria.
The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 247 so far this financial year, including 95 won by Tatts customers.
In 2022, a total of 22 Powerball division one winning entries across Australia pocketed more than $764.39 million in prize money.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
