Echuca woman 'went numb' when she found out she had won $40m

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 11:30am
Picture supplied

An Echuca woman confessed her whole body went numb at the revelation she'd been a big winner in last night's Powerball draw.

