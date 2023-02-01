BUILDERS could deliver kitchen-less homes to fit as many Commonwealth Games athletes and team officials into Bendigo's village as possible when the international sporting extravaganza hits town in 2026.
Construction crews would return post-games to convert bedrooms into living rooms and build garages, as well as convert space into kitchens.
It is one way the state government could juggle competing needs to house both 1600 athletes and officials in 2026, along with the social housing tenants who will move in afterwards.
The idea could help ease some pressure on a project that is already facing tight timeline pressures.
The government only committed to Bendigo hosting the games last year, with half the time most Commonwealth Games organisers have.
Businesses are now vying for lucrative contracts for Bendigo's athletes' village, along with three others in fellow host cities Ballarat, Morwell and Geelong.
The state government is considering 212 permanent townhouses or houses for Flora Hill's Edward Road site.
It would also want 46 apartments at the old La Trobe University site.
The government wants a masterplan for the large parcel of land wrapping part of an athletics track.
The project includes a local jobs first policy, which states Development Victoria must consider local employment and local content commitments as key criteria in tender evaluation.
A minimum of 96 per cent of local content is required, however this can be sourced from across Australia and New Zealand.
Director of Y2Architecture Matthew Dwyer previously told The Advertiser he was concerned Bendigo contractors may miss out on the tender opportunity, as they did during the Bendigo law courts and GovHub Galkangu projects.
It is not yet clear how many central Victorian businesses will express an interest in tenders for Commonwealth Games projects.
They could begin building by September.
That would give them a two-year window to complete the athletes' village.
The government wants all works finished roughly six months before the competition begins and has previously declined to answer questions about contingency plans should there be significant delays.
Bendigo's athletes' village is expected to be one of the most significant builds in the city but games organisers are working on plans for sporting venues and other infrastructure.
Bendigo will host athletes competing in netball, basketball, wheelchair basketball, track and para track cycling, lawn bowl and para lawn bowls, table tennis and para table tennis and squash.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
