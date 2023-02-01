Spring Gully Primary Health has officially re-opened in its original home, already providing local patients with high-quality care.
The clinic was temporarily relocated to Emu Creek to allow for the Bendigo Respiratory Clinic to operate out of the Spring Gully site in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The medical practice will be home to five general practitioners, four nurses and highly dedicated and supportive reception staff.
Practice manager Casey Reid said returning to Spring Gully had been greatly anticipated for almost three years.
"We are so excited to be back in Spring Gully and providing high quality medical care to our patients in our local area," she said.
The news comes after the Bendigo Respiratory Clinic announced it would end all pandemic-related operations from September 30, 2022.
Since opening in April 2020, the respiratory clinic transitioned from testing of patients only to include vaccinations and the assessment and treatment of COVID positive patients.
At the peak of service delivery from the site, about 50 staff were engaged in the operation, including general practitioners, nurses, allied health students, paramedicine graduates, school leavers, semi-retired health workers and administration staff.
Spring Gully Primary Health will be open from 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday at 126 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
The practice is operated by St Anthony Family Medical Practice (SAFMP) and first opened in 2016.
To book an appointment, patients can call (03) 5400 1310.
For more information about the services, booking appointments and fees, patients can go online at stanthonyfmp.com.au/sgph-practice
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
