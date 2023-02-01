Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Spring Gully Primary Health re-opens in old home following COVID relocation

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Practice manager Casey Reid, practice principal/GP Dr Rosario Palaypayon, general practitioner Dr Sara Careem and nurse Najem Aldorki. Picture supplied

Spring Gully Primary Health has officially re-opened in its original home, already providing local patients with high-quality care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.