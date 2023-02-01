Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Former South West TAFE manager files notice of discontinuance in alleged fraud case

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
February 1 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multi-million-dollar fraud case involving TAFE campuses adjourned

A court hearing on an alleged multi-million-dollar corruption case involving TAFE campuses at Bendigo and Warrnambool has been adjourned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.