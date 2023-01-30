Buchanan receives national squad call up for World Athletics Cross Country Championships

Bendigo long distance runner Andy Buchanan has been given the honour to don the green and gold again.
Buchanan has been named as a member of Australia's 28-strong team that will head to Bathurst next month for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.
Buchanan said he was thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Australia again on the world athletics stage.
"Being a distance runner, you dream of running World Cross," he said
"So many of our great runners have performed well there, so it's very special to be a part of an Australian team in Australia.
"With six runners from each country and a range of athletes from the track and the road, it quickly becomes the deepest race there is.
"Hopefully the Australian distance running community will come out in a big way to support us."
The athletes will be vying for both individual and team accolades in what has been described as one of the most difficult events of the World Athletics Series where competitors from 68 countries will be in action.
Athletics Australia general manager, high performance Andrew Faichney said this was a significant event for the athletes.
"Australia is entering a golden era in distance running, and it's particularly exciting that this talented team will be representing our country on home soil," Faichney said.
"We have some of strongest ever distance runners on this team as well as the next generation of stars that we believe have a bright future in the sport. I know this team will leave it all out there in Bathurst, displaying their grit and determination to their international counterparts and the Australian public watching on site and from home."
TEAM AUSTRALIA - 2023 WORLD ATHLETICS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Men's 10km - Jack Rayner, Matthew Ramsden, Brett Robinson, Rorey Hunter, Andy Buchanan, Ky Robinson.
Women's 10km - Rose Davies, Leanne Pompeani, Caitlin Adams, Isobel Batt-Doyle, Holly Campbell, Ellie Pashley.
Mixed 4x2km Relay - Stewart McSweyn, Abbey Caldwell, Oliver Hoare, Jessica Hull.
Under 20 Men's 8km - Logan Janetzki, Archie Noakes, Jack Coomber, Cael Mulholland, Ciaran Rushton, Bailey Habler.
Under 20 Women's 6km - Amy Bunnage, Gabrielle Schmidt, Gabrielle Vincent, Aspen Anderson, Claudia Meaker, Fieke Van Der Kamp.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.