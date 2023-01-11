Jordan on the national swimming radar as part of Flippers program

BENDIGO East's Cameron Jordan has been identified by Swimming Australia as one of the country's rising talents and is showing his wares on the Gold Coast this week.
Jordan, 21, is among 41 swimmers from across the country who are this week participating in Swimming Australia's National Flippers Program camp.
It's the first time Jordan has been a part of the Flippers Program, which is described as "to prepare Australia's next generation of swimmers for senior performance excellence with the hope they can successfully transition to the senior team and represent Australia at major international events within the next four to six years."
"This is the first time Cameron has been included in the program, so it's a great achievement," Bendigo East Swimming Club coach John Jordan said on Wednesday.
"Last season he was ranked 10th in the 100m breaststroke in Australia and in the top 15 in both the 50m and 200m as well, so he had a really good season as far as breaststroke goes."
The Flippers program also again includes Bendigo East's Layla Day, who is now based in Queensland.
"As a club we're really proud to have two swimmers to that level and have people starting to look at them," Jordan said.
"We think it's a fairly significant achievement for the club."
Recent graduates of the National Flippers program include Flynn Southam and Lizzy Dekkers, who both medalled in major international meets last year - the Commonwealth Games and World Short Course Championships.
