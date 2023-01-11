Bendigo Advertiser

Jordan on the national swimming radar as part of Flippers program

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo East Swimming Club's Cameron Jordan is taking part in this week's National Flippers program camp on the Gold Coast. Picture supplied by Bendigo East SC
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.