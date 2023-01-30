Jazy Roberts runner-up at TPS Victoria Junior tournament

Jazy Roberts has continued her recent top form on the golf course with another strong finish on Sunday.
The 17-year-old was a runner-up at the TPS Victoria Junior amateur tournament after finishing tied with Rupert Toomey and Elbert Kim at one-over par on Sunday.
The trio then returned to the course for a play-off which Toomey won to take the junior crown.
The Belvoir Park golfer recently won the Tasmanian Junior Amateur and was selected to represent Australia in the Women's Amateur Asia Pacific championship to be held in Singapore later this year.
The WAAP will be held at the Singapore Island Golf Club from March 9-12, with the winner of the 72-hole stroke play event to earn exemptions into three major championships - the AIG Women's Open, Chevron Championship and Amundi Evian Championship.
The winner will also be invited to the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Korean LPGA's Hanna Financial Group Championship.
For 17-year-old Roberts - who has a World Amateur Golf ranking of 168 - it will be her first taste of international competition.
Fellow Bendigo golfer Andrew Martin was also in the mix within the professional tournament at the TPS Victoria and finished T20 and 13-under par.
His front nine at Rosebud Country Club on Sunday was nearly error free with three birdies, five pars and one bogey (33).
He then shot another 33 on the back which included six pars, one albatross, one birdie and one bogey.
The albatross on the par-five 16th helped him jump up the leaderboard and score valuable order of merit points.
Korean Min A Yoon won the tournament at 24-under par.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.