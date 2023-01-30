Herbert pleased with 'promising signs' after outright third finish in Dubai

Lucas Herbert has started his year on the road with an outright third finish at the Dubai Desert Classic.
The 27-year-old climbed up the leaderboard in Monday night's final round after a near error-free six-under par (66) to wrap up the week at the Emirates Golf Club at 16-under, three shots behind winner Rory McIlroy (-19).
"I am really happy with the finish," Herbert said to the media post-round.
"I felt like I was playing for second or third going into the day as It's hard to spot Rory five shots and chase him down to win a tournament.
"I thought If I could finish second or third it would be a good day. I am pleased with this start to the year."
Herbert, who won the 2020 edition of the tournament, fired a 33 on the front nine before another 33 on the back.
Highlights included a chip in birdie on the par-three 11th.
"On the back nine there are plenty of birdie chances and luckily I took advantage of a few of them," he said.
"There are some promising signs. There still feels like there's work to do and I can get better than what I produced this week.
"Good signs ahead for 2023."
McIlroy clinched his first career ever Rolex Series victory, but it didn't come easy as he and Patrick Reed were neck-and-neck for most of the final round.
However, a birdie on the par-five 18th would see the Northern Irishman defeat the American by one stroke.
"It means a lot," McIlroy said to the DP World Tour
"It's actually funny, (caddie) Harry said to me, 'finally we get a gold bib'. Obviously I haven't won one of these big ones before.
"It was a battle all day. Honestly it's been a battle all week. I really feel like I haven't had my best all week but I just managed my game so well and played really smart.
"I feel like I showed a lot of mental strength out there today, something to really build on for the rest of the year.
"There's been a ton of positives this week but also been some things that I need to learn from and I need to try to improve on.
"I'm going to enjoy this. This is probably sweeter than it should be or needs to be but I feel like I've still got some stuff to work on. It's a great start to the year and a really good foundation to work from."
Herbert remains in the Middle East this week and will be heading across to Jeddah for the Asian Tour-backed Saudi International.
