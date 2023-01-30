Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Herbert pleased with 'promising signs' after outright third finish in Dubai

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated January 31 2023 - 9:13am, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Herbert carded a six-under par 66 on Monday night to finish outright third (-16). He was three strokes behind winner Rory McIlroy (-19). Picture by Darren Howe (File photo)

Lucas Herbert has started his year on the road with an outright third finish at the Dubai Desert Classic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.