Man charged after leaving resident seriously injured in carjacking

UPDATE, January 25: A Bendigo resident will face court after leaving a man seriously injured in a carjacking incident late last week.
A 38-year-old Kangaroo Flat man has been charged with theft of a motor car, possession of prescription drugs and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.
He has been bailed to appear at Kyneton Magistrates' Court on April 11.
Macedon Crime Investigation Unit detectives are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
EARLIER: A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an alleged carjacking in central Victoria.
Emergency services were called to Black Forest Drive, near Macedon, after a man was located by passers-by about 5.30pm on Sunday, January 22.
It is understood the 25-year-old man was travelling from Melbourne's CBD to Swan Hill and had parked his car on Willeys Road when the incident occurred.
Police have been told the man was dragged from his vehicle and assaulted by an unknown man, before he stole the vehicle and fled the scene.
The man remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Macedon Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested a 37-year-old man on Monday as part of their investigation.
The Reservoir man is assisting police with their inquiries and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash-cam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
