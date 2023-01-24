A local water authority is urging residents to stay safe on the water.
Australia Day is one of the busiest days of the year for aquatic activities and Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is encouraging people to be responsible.
More than 14,000 vehicles passed through the entrance gates of GMW storages and lakes on January 26 in 2022.
With lots of its waterways close to being full, GMW is expecting high visitation again this year.
GMW Water Storage Services general manager Martina Cusack said people should anticipate busier than usual conditions when planning their trips.
"It is always great to see people enjoying our storages, but it is also important people account for busy conditions when they make their plans," she said.
"If you are camping, you may not get a camping spot where you usually would, so have some alternative locations in mind when you head off.
"If you are planning on taking your boat out on the water, be mindful that there will be a lot of other boaters and swimmers around."
Boating Victoria has live cameras allowing people to view conditions at boat ramps at several GMW storages, including Lake Eildon, Cairn Curran, and Lake Boga.
To view these camera feeds, head to boating.vic.gov.au/ramps
GMW has a recreational areas by-law that governs use of its managed land and waterways.
"The by-law serves not only to ensure the safety of the people visiting our storages, but also to protect the locations themselves," Ms Cusack said.
"The by-law controls for littering, campfires, removing vegetation and more. Officers will be enforcing the by-law and people who are found in breach risk facing a hefty fine."
GMW's Recreational Area by-law and a full list of its provisions can be found at g-mwater.com.au/recreation
People can also learn more about GMW's storages and their recreational offerings at g-mwater.com.au/water-operations/storages
