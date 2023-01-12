Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Golden Square shop Plumes Emporium closing down after Proteas Direct buys out lease

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manager of Plumes Emporium, Peter Wilmott, said the shop will close in February. Picture by Darren Howe.

Beloved Golden Square variety store Plumes Emporium will close its doors for the last time next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.