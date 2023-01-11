UPDATED, 8.40am: A man has died following a crash in Teddywaddy this morning.
Police say a member of the public reported a car on its roof on the bend at Calder Highway and Glenloth-Charlton Road.
It is believed the car had been there for a while and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances of the crash are being investigated.
It is the 13th death on Victorian roads this year, three higher than the same time last year.
EARLIER: Emergency services are attending a vehicle accident in Teddywaddy, north of Charlton, in the latest of a number of crashes on regional Victorian roads this month.
Firefighters are on the scene at the corner of Calder Highway and Glenworth-Charlton Road, which occurred just before 7am.
It is understood one person was trapped in a vehicle, however the extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.
Two CFA units from Charlton attended the scene, which was declared safe at 7.06am.
It comes after a man died in a truck crash on Donald-Murtoa Road, Laen East at around 3pm on Wednesday.
More to come.
