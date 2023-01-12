There have already been 35 drowning deaths reported in Australia this summer and local experts are calling for people be mindful of the danger water poses at this particularly vulnerable time.
While Golden Square swimming pool president Sam Kane says summer is a great time to enjoy the water, people need to be aware of the risks.
"Particularly after the past couple of years where many people haven't been receiving swimming lessons due to the pandemic and it really makes it even more important for people to be mindful around water," Mr Kane said.
"I think the biggest thing is for everyone to know and understand where they're swimming and the risks that are there for each particular body of water.
"Public pools are great places to swim and to learn how to swim and to learn about water environments because you've got qualified lifeguards there who are ensuring that people are safe and you've got an environment there, in Golden Square for example, where everyone is looking after one another, and watching out for people."
Mr Kane said it is also vital that parents and guardians are mindful around water of their responsibilities to look after their children and to make sure they are safe.
"Making sure that you aren't distracted when you're watching your kids, making sure you're observing and in arm's reach and can be responsive to their needs.
"And just making sure that you're a comfortable swimmer and you don't do things that you're not safe to do in the water."
Golden Square is one of the pools observing the Life Saving Victoria watch around water program for children under 10 and their families.
"Under ten wear yellow wristbands and under fives wear pink wristbands - it's a whole awareness and education program for families and for kids to know that they have to remain within arm's reach and within sight of parents or guardians," Mr Kane said.
"Being in rural or country Victoria, yes we have pools but there's also a prevalence of dams, rivers and things like that where people are swimming."
The pool is also finishing the second week of VicSwim swimming lessons where are affordable lessons for children that takes place every summer to complement school programs.
In Victoria, the Swimming in Schools program is funded to provide up to 10 swimming lessons per year for students from prep to year six.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
