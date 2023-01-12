Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo council VCAT costs rise after turbulent year of appeals

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bendigo Town Hall, where councillors voted to contest a host of planning appeals heading to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal. Picture is a file photo by Brendan McCarthy.

THE CITY of Greater Bendigo spent about $50 to $60,000 more in public funds on planning appeals in 2022 than the year before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.