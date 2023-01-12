POLICE have confirmed they are treating a spate of grass fires in Marong as suspicious.
Firefighters raced to the scene of multiple fires around the rural suburb including on Yorkshire Road on Monday.
Crews gradually made their way west along the road dousing flames on the side of the road.
They got as far as Lyndale Road before they could find no new rising columns of smoke.
All the fires sparked on an afternoon when the temperature was nudging 35 degrees in parts of Bendigo, at the start of a week the Bureau of Meteorology was predicting the mercury to soar.
Police officers have released no other details about their ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, officers have confirmed they are not currently treating a separate fire in Sebastian as suspicious.
They were called to the scene on Wednesday evening after firefighters doused flames on the side of Bendigo-Pyramid Hill Road.
Police investigations into that incident have continued into Thursday.
The bureau is predicting temperatures to nudge 40 degrees by Saturday with light winds becoming northerly.
The mercury could then drop to 28 degrees before climbing into the early and mid 30s on Monday and Tuesday.
Anyone with information about fires in central Victoria can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or lodge a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Reports can be made anonymously.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
