A local water authority is asking customers to limit their usages in busy times as one Bendigo suburb reports issues.
Coliban Water has said it has received reports of low water pressure from people in Huntly.
A spokesperson said it is important for customers to consider others when turning on taps and setting garden hose timers.
"Increased growth in Huntly and the current hot weather has increased demand on our network," they said.
"This means your water pressure can decrease when a lot of people are using water at the same time.
"We are asking customers to be mindful of their water use between 6pm and 10pm on hot days."
The spokesperson has said some air conditioners won't work if the water pressure in the area is too low.
"Reducing water use during peak times leaves enough water for other customers, including elderly and vulnerable community members," they said.
"Automatic watering systems should be set to run after 10pm.
"Please delay the start time on your washing machine or dishwasher to run after 10pm.
"We're working hard to improve water pressure in Huntly, with the Epsom-Huntly Pipeline Project due for completion and commissioning this Autumn."
The new water main will boost water flows in the area ahead of the summer period 2023/24.
Visit connect.coliban.com.au for updates on this project.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
