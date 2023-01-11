Virus detected in northern Victorian mosquitoes

Health authorities are warning northern Victorians to remain vigilant as another virus was detected in the region's mosquitos.
Deputy Chief Health Officer (Communicable Disease) Associate Professor Deborah Friedman said Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) virus has been detected in mosquitoes this season.
This marks the first detection of the virus in Victoria in over 10 years through surveillance programs.
MVE virus can be transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes and can cause potentially serious illness.
There is no effective treatment or vaccine for MVE. The best prevention is to protect against mosquito bites.
The risk of mosquito-borne diseases, such as MVE, Japanese encephalitis, Kunjin/West Nile Virus, and Ross River and Barmah Forest virus infections, is high due to recent weather conditions and elevated mosquito numbers across Victoria.
MVE virus is endemic to northern Australia and the virus was previously detected in Victoria in 2011 from animal surveillance along the Murray River.
The last human cases of MVE virus infection in Victoria were reported in 1974 following significant flooding. Human cases were reported in New South Wales and South Australia in 2011.
Most people infected with MVE virus do not have symptoms. Less than one per cent of people develop clinical disease.
If symptoms develop, they typically start seven to 12 days after exposure but may occur anywhere from five to 28 days after exposure.
Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches. In rare cases, people can develop meningitis or encephalitis and have symptoms of severe headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness or coma.
Serious illness can result in death or long-term neurological complications.
People who have been exposed to MVE virus are likely to have long-lasting immunity to subsequent infections.
The best prevention is to protect against mosquito bites:
For up-to-date information on mosquito viral detections, visit the Department of Health's webpage on mosquito-borne diseases.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
