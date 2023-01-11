UPDATE, 6.10pm: A CFA spokesperson has confirmed five trucks and crews responded to this evening's blaze, along with police.
Crews worked to extinguish the blaze and the scene was declared safe at 5.22pm.
It is still not clear what started the fire.
EARLIER: Firefighters are on the way to a fire just north of Bendigo this afternoon.
It is believed a fire is burning on the side of the Bendigo-Pyramid Road, near Sebastian.
At least three crews were requested to attend the scene at around 4.45pm.
It is not yet clear how big the fire is or how it started.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
