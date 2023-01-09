Bendigo Advertiser
String of Marong fires extinguished but cause remains a mystery

By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 9 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:30pm
UPDATE 4.10PM: Firefighters have not found any extra columns of smoke along Yorkshire Road after scrambling to douse multiple blazes.

