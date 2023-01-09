UPDATE 4.10PM: Firefighters have not found any extra columns of smoke along Yorkshire Road after scrambling to douse multiple blazes.
A total of 13 firefighting appliances are now either in the area or on their way after flames were found in at least three separate areas west of Marong.
The most westerly fire at the intersection of Lyndale Road has now been marked "safe".
The CFA says the others are "safe" or at least "under control".
It remains unclear what triggered the fires or whether they were related.
UPDATE 3.50PM: A series of small fires appear to be steadily breaking out along Yorkshire Road.
Firefighters are steadily responding to jobs popping up westwards along the road as it stretches away from Marong.
Emergency crews have so far contained at least two fires along Yorkshire Road but another has broken out near Lyndale Road.
Earlier: Firefighters are responding to a slew of separate fires reported in the Marong area.
It is unclear what has sparked the fires and whether they are all related.
The Advertiser understands there could be as many as four fires in the area, including three in Yorkshire Road and another understood to be nearer to the river at the Calder Highway.
More to come.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
