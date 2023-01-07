NEW developments close to the Bendigo Airport are attracting a mix of business owners and investors.
Among them are two new warehouses on Victa Road, adjacent to the airport.
The ready to move-in industrial properties have truck access and a flexible floorplan and are located in the heart of the thriving and expanding East Bendigo industrial precinct.
Read more:
The precinct includes the Bendigo Airport, which is currently going through am $10 million upgrade that will expand the terminal and install a new business park.
McKean McGregor Real Estate sales and marketing manager Brock Pinner said any listings around the airport have proved attractive to traders and investors.
"We certainly have seen anything in proximity to and around the airport is attractive in the last 12 months," he said.
Anything in proximity to and around the airport is attractive.- Brock Pinner
"There have been a number of sales in Trantara Court and Victa Road, indicating there is plenty of appetite there.
"The upgrade (at the airport) provides a bit more of business opportunity for some people who want to be in that industrial hub."
The two warehouses spaces in Victa Road measure at 270 square metres and are listed for between $600,000 and $660,000.
Each has three-phase power, two five-metre high wide roller doors that are five metres high and four metres wide, six metres of roof clearance along with plumbing and toilet facilities.
Mr Pinner said the two buildings could be home to a range of businesses.
"They really are flexible spaces that could be anything from tradie-type businesses that might want a small office and amenities to store machinery and tools or they could be a wholesaler or warehouses with a retail presence," he said.
"Part of the attraction as (airport) upgrade happens is that the businesses would be around distribution services, parcel deliveries. Anything that needs access to quick freight would benefit."
The warehouse site is still to be finalised with driveway works and landscaping to be completed.
Mr Pinner said there has been good inquiries since they were listed in December.
"Because of there is a bit of scarcity in these type products, we have had a mix of inquiries from people who want to be owner-occupiers but also from a few from investors looking to have something in the area that can be easily tenanted," he said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.