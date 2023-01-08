Star Cinema will host the second Eaglehawk Film Festival this week with eight different films on show from Friday to Monday.
With the theme of "alone" films from America, Russia, Germany, France, China, Spain and Turkey make up the program.
"Some of these films are hard to obtain and a majority of them would have never been seen on the big screen in Australia," Star Cinema business manager Martin Myles said.
"One way or another we all relate to the condition of being alone. I think we are far enough done the track from lockdowns for it to be a safe subject to look on with reflection."
Mr Myles hopes the festival will be mainstay in the region's calendar.
"It has always been intended as an annual festival and we have long-term plans for it," he said. "We understand it's a new festival and concept, which takes time but we have strong sense it will be more successful as years go on."
Eaglehawk Film Festival is on from January 13 to 16. Visit www.eaglehawkfilmfestical.com for more details.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
