Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Women with Disabilities Bendigo members 'exhausted' with NDIA culture

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 9 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Women with Disabilities' Bendigo hub has raised concerns with the National Disability Insurance Agency's capability and culture. Picture is a file photo.

A person with multiple sclerosis's funding application was rejected because it lacked the word "degeneration", a Bendigo group has told a probe into a federal agency's capability and culture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.