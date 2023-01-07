Bendigo Advertiser
Police warn parents as predators target children online

January 8 2023 - 9:00am
Police have warned parents to discuss online safety with their children after a spike in predators targeting young people through the internet. Picture by Pixabay

Police are urging parents, guardians and children to be aware and vigilant of online safety over the school holiday period following a marked increase in the reporting of sexual extortion.

