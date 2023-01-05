Bendigo police are warning people to take fire danger ratings seriously, following a spate of illegal burns.
Senior sergeant at the Bendigo police station, Brian Hanson, said in the past week police have attended seven separate fires in the area, which have included illegal burn-offs, a lightning strike and some still under investigation.
"We're in a fire restriction period and we can't just willy-nilly go lighting fires because we think we can clean up," Senior Sergeant Hanson said.
"We've had a wet winter, but that just means we've got high fuel volumes on the roadside and in paddocks, and even though things might look green, they'll still burn.
"The ability for fire to spread with a bit of wind around has increased ten-fold from what it was about a month ago."
Senior Sergeant Hanson said if people wanted to clean up their properties and carry out burn-offs, a permit was required.
The best place to get a permit is your local CFA station, and it must show there is a water source, clearance areas and exit routes all available.
Bendigo police recently attended an illegal burn where a resident was loading items of furniture on bonfires.
"That's just ludicrous, in a paddock with grass everywhere the potential for properties to be burnt is really, really high," Senior Sergeant Hanson said.
Police have "no qualms" prosecuting people for illegal burn-offs, Senior Sergeant Hanson said, with charges ranging from not having a permit to recklessly causing a bushfire if the fire gets away.
