Breakthrough boosts Markham's new year hopes

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 5 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 10:44am
Tamara Markham and daughter Bonnie with Riverina Flash following the six-year-old pacer's win at Boort on Monday. Picture by Andrea O'Gorman

CHARLTON trainer Ashleigh Markham hopes a breakthrough win with the 'frustrating' Riverina Flash can set the tone for a bright new year ahead.

