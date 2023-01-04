Bendigo Advertiser
Access to doctors key focus as Mallee Nationals' MP Anne Webster takes on new role

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 4 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:00pm
Dr Anne Webster. File picture

Mallee MP Dr Anne Webster has taken on the Nationals' portfolio of regional health, taking over Andrew Gee's role as Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Health.

Local News

