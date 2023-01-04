Mallee MP Dr Anne Webster has taken on the Nationals' portfolio of regional health, taking over Andrew Gee's role as Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Health.
Mr Gee quit the party in November, citing its opposition to the referendum to install an Indigenous voice to government and parliament in the constitution as the reason.
Dr Webster, who was previously the Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Development, has previously spoken out about a need for consistency in the health system no matter where people lived.
"I am so excited to be able to focus on developing health policy for those who live in regional Australia," she said. "Healthcare is something I am incredibly passionate about because it affects every single Australian.
"As we experience across the Mallee, there are significant barriers to accessing timely and affordable healthcare.
"In my maiden speech to Parliament in 2019, I said a person's health status should not be determined by their postcode. Unfortunately, this is not the case, though I fervently believe it should be."
Dr Webster said she looked forward to working with Shadow Minister for Health Anne Ruston to "achieve better outcomes for all Australians".
Leader of The Nationals, David Littleproud, said Dr Webster's focus will include advocating for better access to GPs and health professionals in regional Australia.
Meanwhile, Gippsland MP Darren Chester has been promoted to the Nationals' front bench, taking on Mr Gee's role as shadow minister for regional education, regional development, and local government and territories.
