There's a running resurgence across Bendigo, with community-run parkrun events experiencing record participation.
Parkrun events are held worldwide, inviting runners from casuals to professionals to run, jog and walk 5km courses every Saturday morning.
Bendigo runners have a choice between Kennington and the Bendigo Botanic Gardens, with the former providing a hilly and twisty route through Kennington Reservoir and the latter a more relaxed, flat run.
Bendigo Botanic Gardens parkrun event director Adrian McMahon said about 118 participants kicked off 2023 at a New Year's Day event, including 44 first timers.
"That's a good way to start your new year, isn't it, whether that'd be New Year's resolutions or what, but we had a really good crowd and a really good mix," he said. "Lots of kids and quite a few sort of older people as well."
On Christmas Eve, 160 people turned out to the gardens including 39 people doing it for the first time. Nineteen people broke their personal records.
"We have seen sort of a growth in numbers," Mr McMahon said.
"That said, for us and I think for a lot of parkruns, the numbers took a massive hit during COVID and they've taken a long time to come back.
"We are really only seeing numbers now that we'd seen in early 2020. A lot of people during COVID stopped coming and it's taken them a long time to return."
Mr McMahon said the parkrun community stretched far and wide, and people came to Bendigo just to participate.
"There's people out there who do the A to Z of Park runs," he said. "There's people that will try and visit all the parkruns in Australia."
"It's great for people's physical health, it's better for people's mental wellbeing."- Bendigo Botanic Gardens parkrun event director Adrian McMahon
The benefits of the events extend further than participating, Mr McMahon said, with up to 10 volunteers helping out each week.
"What became even more apparent in COVID is there's just such huge benefits, mental health benefits for people with that community side of parkrun," he said.
"We have people that will barely ever run if they do run at all, but they'll come here and volunteer every week and it's part of volunteering with the community but also part of being part of that group."
