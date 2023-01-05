An art teacher and student duo are set to show off all they've learnt in a coming exhibition opening soon.
Exploring themes of the curious, fantastic and grotesque, the show will feature an eclectic mix of the techniques, materials and processes used by Trentham artist Dianne Longley and her student Marylou Verberne.
Ms Longley has had numerous solo and group exhibitions, and held workshops in printmaking, digital imaging, encaustic work and artist books in Australia, United States, Japan, Greece and the United Kingdom.
She said she was thrilled to be showcasing her work in rural Victoria where she has resided for the past eight years.
"The exhibition is a unique display of fine art prints, large CNC engraved wooden works, mixed media cyanotypes, works on metal, and small bronzes cast from cuttlefish bones," Ms Longley said.
"I've been mentoring emerging artists for many years, whether that be teaching a range of subjects at tertiary institutions or running my own classes at Agave Print Studio in Trentham for anyone eager to develop their skills.
"I am delighted to launch a joint exhibition with Marylou to showcase local emerging talent."
Elphinstone local Ms Verberne joined the Agave Print Studio in 2019 to hone her printmaking skills.
This studio is where Ms Longley runs workshops and offers one-on-one sessions for emerging and established artists.
"Just before the pandemic, I decided to follow a lifelong desire to become an artist and build my art practice from beyond just being a hobby, something I've always been passionate about," Ms Verberne said.
"I didn't want to go back to university and do another degree, so having the mentorship by Dianne was a great option for me.
"It's been a steep learning curve, but coming to this later in life, it has been an incredible experience to work so closely with such an experienced artist.
"The opportunity to exhibit my work for the first time in my local community is special.
"My work focuses on landscapes with corroding buildings, capturing the present infrastructure and how it has been swallowed up in time, by nature. I hope the theme of 'Change is the Only Constant' resonates."
The exhibition will run from January 6 until February 26 at the St Arnaud Raillery Arts Hub.
It will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm.
The exhibition will officially launch at 2pm on January 7.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
