Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Central Victorian artists take over St Arnaud for local exhibition

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marylou Verberne and Dianne Longley will open an exhibition in St Arnaud this week. Pictures supplied

An art teacher and student duo are set to show off all they've learnt in a coming exhibition opening soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.