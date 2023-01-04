A new centre aimed at alleviating the pressures put on local emergency departments is set to open in central Victoria in the near future.
Along with the nine recently opened Priority Primary Care Centres (PPCCs), Premier Daniel Andrews announced there were hopes to finalise the location and timing for a Bendigo site.
The state government says it has delivered 10 PPCCs - and another 15 on the way - with the aim of giving Victorians a free alternative to visiting a busy emergency department (ED).
"Far too many Victorians can't get in to see a GP at all, let alone one who bulk bills," Mr Andrews said.
"It is a basic right that if you're sick, you should be able get care at no cost - so we're doing something about that.
"Our primary care system is broken, and National Cabinet must make reforming the system its priority for 2023 - so every Australian has easy access to the affordable healthcare they deserve."
Working in close partnership with local Primary Health Networks, the 10 existing PPCCs have seen more than 6000 patients - many of whom would otherwise have gone to an ED, despite needing lower-level care.
As health services continue to face record levels of demand, the PPCCs are not only playing a crucial role in reducing wait times in EDs, but also providing an alternative local health service for patients who might not be able to see their regular GP.
The centres accept bookings and walk-ins, with doctors and nurses on site to treat a range of conditions like mild infections, fractures and burns, in addition to diagnostic services including pathology and medical imaging.
Many of the clinics are operating seven days a week and up to 16 hours a day, even over the summer break.
Early data has shown that the PPCCs are helping to reduce pressure on nearby EDs - with patients' feedback overwhelmingly positive, due to much shorter wait times.
Nine other PPCCs have opened recently in Ballarat, Dandenong, Epping, Frankston, Glen Waverley, Moonee Ponds, Narre Warren, Prahran and Sunshine, with the remaining centres to support:
"Our Priority Primary Care Centres are giving Victorians the care they need - so fewer people end up in an emergency department because it's the only free healthcare available to them," action health minister Colin Brooks said.
"PPCCs are helping reduce waiting times in our EDs, while giving Victorians another option for non-emergency care - ultimately taking pressure off our hardworking doctors and nurses."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
