Bendigo could be new home to priority primary care centre, timeline still unknown

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 4 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 12:00pm
File picture

A new centre aimed at alleviating the pressures put on local emergency departments is set to open in central Victoria in the near future.

