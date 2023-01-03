Bendigo Advertiser
British couple donates 10k pounds to Bendigo air ambulance for work at 2012 glider accident

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 3 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 4:00pm
MICA paramedic Michael Whelan was involved in the rescue of an 80-year-old British woman 11 years ago. The couple is now donating money to Ambulance Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe

A British couple is showing gratitude to the central Victorian team that saved a woman's life following an accident more than 10 years ago.

