Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

La Trobe University Bendigo seeks top class students for dentistry and physiotherapy

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 3 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Associate professor Brett Gordon (centre) says La Trobe University's health courses continue to prove popular. Picture supplied

La Trobe Bendigo's health courses are once again among some of the most competitive in the state, with dentistry and physiotherapy hugely popular - particularly as the pandemic continues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.