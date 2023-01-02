A pet python has gone missing in White Hills.
The two-metre long snake was reported missing last Thursday after escaping an enclosure at a Kennewell Street address.
The pet python is not a threat to people or animals, according to a local snake catcher.
"Because it's a domesticated python it would be quite used to handling and very particular about its food source as well," Greater Bendigo Snake Control's Tameeka Stevens said.
"The snake itself is facing a lot more danger and risk than the other way around."
Ms Stevens said the python could be at risk of being injured by a cat, dog or someone not sure what it is.
"There's environmental elements involved as well; harsh weather, being too hot or too cold is definitely detrimental to a captive python's health," she said.
Pet pythons tend not to venture too far from where they live, Ms Stevens said, and as they are arboreal it's "very likely" it would be sighted on an external building structure or in a tree.
"Historically, with most lost pet pythons, we've found that it's turned up within a short radius of the actual home itself and it can occur within several days, even up to two to three weeks from when it's first gone missing," Ms Stevens said.
"They're nocturnal and very active at night, so we might not notice anything during the day."
The most common snakes in the area are eastern browns, so any snake-like form with colour variations and patterning is likely to be the lost pet.
"The idea of an escaped python being out in the wild is probably a bit of a frightening scenario to some people, but certainly it's very much a harmless creature and it is someone's missing pet," Ms Stevens said.
"We still need to treat it with respect on behalf of the owner, and also ensuring the welfare of the animal first and foremost."
Under the Wildlife Regulations 2013, a licence is required to own a python and it is against the law to hold the animal for any time without one.
Anyone who spots the escaped snake is urged to contact Greater Bendigo Snake Control on 0481 587 637.
