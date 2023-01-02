Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Pet python missing after escaping White Hills, Bendigo address

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 2 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pet python has gone missing in the White Hills area. Picture by Greater Bendigo Snake Control

A pet python has gone missing in White Hills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.