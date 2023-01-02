A Huntly couple received the best New Year's gift of all when they welcomed their daughter into the world on Sunday afternoon.
And what makes it even more special, little Amiya Anne Cutting was one of the first babies born in 2023 at Bendigo Health.
Mum Kim Cutting said it was "surreal" to hear their bundle of joy was one of the first of the new year.
"We only just found out, it's really special," she said.
After suffering gestational diabetes this pregnancy, Kim said the team at the hospital planned to have her induced a week earlier than her original due date.
"Every staff member and doctor was so good the whole way through," she said.
"We were given so much information about what was going to happen and I was induced twice before she finally came at 4.07pm on Sunday."
Kim spent between four-and-a-half and five hours in labour before Amiya, who was 3.7kg (or eight pound, two ounces), was born.
Dad Toby said their son Cruz was very excited to meet his new little sister.
"We wanted him to be the first one to cuddle her and he was very happy," he said.
Kim said she would take everything she learnt with her first-born into caring for Amiya.
But as a kindergarten teacher, she knows a thing or two about taking care of children.
"It's good to have that knowledge when you have your second," she said.
"Although it is different with your own children because if you have a tough day with kids at work, they go home at the end.
"But you don't quite get that when they're your own."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
