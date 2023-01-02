Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Gisborne man who conned an elderly victim out of thousands sentenced in court

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated January 2 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Con man convicted and jailed for selling a fake 'original'

A Gisborne man has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment after conning his elderly victim out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by selling him a car under the pretence it was a rare and valuable vehicle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.