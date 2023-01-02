It's been one of those years where if you blinked, it feels like it was all over in a second - or that's how it seemed anyway.
But during those seemingly short months, there have been a few stories I've written I will probably never forget.
And while there is something about almost every story I pen I remember, these are some of my most memorable.
From exciting ventures to some of the most heartbreaking moments, it is always worth looking back and reflecting on the year that was.
Bendigo woman Janine Ryan has lived through the unimaginable over the past two years.
What started as an annual health check-up with a friend took a turn for the worst when she was told she had triple-negative breast cancer.
But in reality, this was far from the case.
In early 2021, Janine received a call following a regular mammogram, telling her an irregularity had been detected on the scan.
After testing, she was told the news, but that wasn't all.
Miriam Stannard and her sons Spencer and Griffin owe their lives to blood donors.
After complications from surgery and challenges with the birth of both boys, the Maiden Gully family has required more transfusions than they can count on one hand.
And now they are encouraging more people to help save millions of lives by participating in Australian Red Cross Lifeblood's group donation initiative.
Miriam said placental abruptions with both boys led to their premature births.
Bendigo was set for a colourful weekend when the Indian Association of Bendigo held its first event back in March.
Holi, or the Festival of Colours, is a chance to get together with family and friends and enjoy each other's company surrounded by good food, music and more.
IAB president Abhishek Awasthi said after the last two years of COVID-19, the event would be a great way to remember what we should be grateful for.
Celebrated on March 18, Holi is a popular Hindu festival that celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha Krishna.
Bendigo Art Gallery officially opened its "most ambitious" exhibition to date at an event back in March.
A large crowd full of community, civic and business leaders from across the state gathered in View Street to welcome Elvis: Direct from Graceland, while hundreds watched on along the street.
Dubbed the "biggest exhibition in the history of the gallery", gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot said it was great to see years of work finally come to life.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said this exhibition was "fantastic" for the city and the region.
During the year, we lost a number of beloved people across the world, but it's important to remember the locals who sadly died.
I had the honour of telling the stories of a number of people from around the regions, remembering why they were so loved by those around them.
While they were some of the hardest stories I've ever written, it was important to have written them and ensure their legacies live on.
Bella Canfield will be 18 forever; in her family, with her friends and to the countless number of others who had watched her grow into a beautiful person with untapped and unlimited potential.
The Salisbury West teen, who has been described as everybody's big sister and best friend, died after being struck by a car outside her home in January last year.
In her short life, Bella had clearly touched so many others; the outpouring of tributes, loving memories and simple but treasured moments has not slowed down.
More than 1100 students at Bendigo's Marist College, where Bella graduated last year, are just part of a much wider community left broken at her passing.
Bendigo's basketball team might have owned the name, but Sue DeAraugo would prove to be a true spirit behind the club's success.
And not just for the Bendigo Spirit.
She would serve the Bendigo Health Foundation as board member for eight years, came into the Otis Foundation on the ground floor 16 years ago, and, in 2016, would be one of six inaugural recipients of the Bendigo Women's Community Achievement Awards.
However, that was the public face, the woman, the businesswoman and the philanthropist, who had time for everyone and everything.
But behind the scenes, with the family she nurtured and treasured, Sue was much, much more than just the achiever and the generous giver, which is how most of Bendigo would get to know her.
Sue's tragic death following an accident at Warrnambool in April left a family and a city unable to say everything they thought they would have years to tell her.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
