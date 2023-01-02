Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Journalist Alex Gretgrix looks back at her most memorable Bendigo Advertiser stories of 2022

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 4 2023 - 4:58pm, first published January 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix at the promo shoot of the Festival of Colours and meeting Priscilla Presley at the opening of Elvis: Direct from Graceland. Pictures by Darren Howe and Brendan McCarthy

It's been one of those years where if you blinked, it feels like it was all over in a second - or that's how it seemed anyway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.