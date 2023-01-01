There were so many stories we were privileged to tell in 2022 - ones of joy and equally ones that represented the worst moments in someone's life.
From floods to fires and breaking news, the role of journalism is to keep the public informed, and in the process we meet some remarkable people.
These are some of their stories.
Earlier in 2022, 94-year-old Tom Guilmartin was recognised for 75 years of service to the Country Fire Authority and his one-off medal had to be specially made.
A pillar of his community, Mr Guilmartin had in fact served the CFA for even longer, starting off as a teenager.
As a master builder, he helped the CFA beyond his volunteer role, building fire stations in Maldon, Belgrave, Kilmore, Nagambie, Kangaroo Flat and elsewhere across the state.
While he looked to hang up his boots he encouraged others to step up in his place.
La Trobe University academics Associate Professor Leesa Hooker and Dr Jess Ison are key members of the local team researching alcohol and other drug facilitated sexual violence - colloquially called drink spiking.
Earlier in December, the pair hosted a range of community members to brainstorm societal solutions as they prepare to work with victim-survivors to help fight the crime.
They are keen to focus less on how those targeted can avoid or prevent the crime, and more on stopping perpetrator offending, in a move away from victim-blaming narratives.
Local organisations such as the Centre Against Sexual Assault - Central Victoria, the Centre for Non-Violence and Annie North Inc. have paired up with La Trobe alongside Victoria Police and Bendigo Community Health, to name a few of the teams involved.
There were so many instances of people chipping in to help those affected by floods - and this story was one example.
Members of the Sikh community cooked at least nine thousand meals for those recovering in the wake of Victoria's floods and Sikh Volunteers Australia chief executive Jaswinder Singh said this act of charity was part of his faith.
These volunteers came up to Rochester from Melbourne and took their van across the state to other flood-affected communities.
A California Gully man celebrated a milestone birthday virtually surrounded by a family he didn't know for the bulk of his life.
Ouyen-born Bill Giesler was born on October 7 in 1932 but was placed in child welfare from the age of two-and-a-half until the age of 18.
Bill's incredible story spans countries and decades and ultimately led to a family discovering a brother and uncle they did not know for so many years.
One of the key 2022 moments that will go down in history is the passing of the longest reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
While everyone will recall the non-stop TV coverage of the period of mourning, few Australians had the front-row seat that Bendigo man Darren Martin managed to secure.
The local health worker always had plans to make the flight when the day came to farewell the much-loved monarch, and he managed to avoid some near-disasters with passport expiry dates to camp next to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.
It seemed almost impossible that there would be another monarch with such a lengthy reign so Mr Martin made the most of his chance to honour the late Queen.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.